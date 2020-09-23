Huntsman launches virtual shopping experience

Huntsman has partnered with Hero to launch Huntsman at Home, to bring its tailoring services to customers at home.

Through this, customers can connect with Huntsman’s staff for personalised consultations where they provide their measurements so that their suits can be made-to-order for a virtual shopping experience.

“Hero empowers our client managers to recreate the luxury experience of a visit to the 100-year-old Savile Row Huntsman shop and cutting rooms for those clients browsing our website from the comfort of their home or convenience from their office.

“It’s the perfect addition in our efforts to bring luxury back to e-shopping, following on from the introduction of our white glove TOSHI delivery services,” said Huntsman chairman, Pierre Lagrange, in a statement.

Huntsman at Home will also provide customer support, meaning in-store teams will be available for offering advice on fittings and fabric, and if they want to arrange a physical in-store visit.