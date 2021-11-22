Hurr launching one-night rental concept store

Fashion rental marketplace Hurr is opening a seasonal concept pop-up store on London’s King’s Road allowing customers to rent their party wardrobes for one night only, from November 27 until Christmas Eve.

Described by the rental company as the “ultimate pre-party destination with no strings attached,” the concept store will feature Hurr’s most in-demand categories, from micro-minis to silky maxis, evening jackets and fur coats from brands including Bec and Bridge, Queens of Archive, Sleeper, Sau Lee, Ronny Kobo, and Jakke.

The launch of one-night rentals is a first for the brand and aims to enable customers to collect an item and return the next day, 7 days a week. To ensure each garment is clean, Hurr is working with its existing dry cleaning partners Oxwash and will have a physical machine in-store to refresh garments.

Alongside being able to rent clothing, the concept will also house a selection of curated sustainable gifts from Stories Behind Things, alongside an on-site repairs station by Sojo, and pre-booked make-up appointments to make it a “one-stop Christmas party shop,” said Hurr in a statement.

Jemma Finch, chief executive of Stories Behind Things, added: “We are excited to announce that Stories Behind Things are partnering with Hurr to create the ultimate concept store for the festive period. The store will be the go-to one-stop-shop for sustainable gifting and renting this festive season.

“During our residency there will be a plethora of workshops, events, live panels, sustainable sessions and more to get involved in – to draw eco-minded Londoners in from across the city—all under one roof. From panels exploring sustainability to conscious gifting and zero waste cocktail making - we’ve got it all!”

The Hurr King’s Road concept store will mark the rental marketplace’s second physical space in the capital, following the launch of their space in Selfridges in August 2020.

Hurr has been part of the rental revolution in the UK since launching in 2019. Its hybrid business model comprises peer-to-peer fashion rentals, direct partnerships with more than 85 exclusive fashion partners, as well as a recently launched white-label service that powers rental for Selfridges.

The Hurr pop-up will be open from November 27 to December 24 at 114 King’s Road, London.