Hush launches new e-commerce website

Fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has launched its new e-commerce website, introducing a mobile-first design, as it looks to offer an “elevated digital retail experience” for its global customer base.

The new mobile-first site has been designed with the handheld user in mind, making the site six-times faster for those browsing via mobile, and it has also introduced digital payment and wallet service Apple Pay for increased IOS convenience.

The new-look website is now being hosted on the Salesforce Cloud platform, which Hush states will allow its team access to the platforms extensive toolset to support further digital retail growth.

While the creation of a stand-alone international site allows Hush to improve the local customer experience, whilst also expanding its accessibility to the global digital market, as international shoppers now have the choice to pay in local currency and use local delivery services.

In addition, the website will also now host a dedicated editorial platform Life Etc, which will focus on the expansion of the Hush lifestyle offering. The customer-focused content will be presented in the format of an e-magazine that will include exclusive content such as interviews, news and events, as well as behind-the-scenes access to the brand.

Editorial content will also be integrated throughout other areas of the site, to ensure “a cohesive brand message and rich customer experience across the entire platform,” explained Hush.

Rupert Youngman, managing director of Hush said in a statement: “We’re immensely proud of our new website and can’t wait for our customers to finally be able to use it after many months of development. The goal was to build a seamless e-commerce retail experience, whilst at the same time allowing our customers to immerse themselves in our brand and content.

“The new site combines best in class UX and aesthetic design, which don’t always lend themselves to each other. Ultimately customers will now be able to shop both quickly and effortlessly, or equally spend hours browsing and discovering our vast library of rich editorial content.”

Hush was founded in 2003 by Australian Mandy Watkins as a womenswear label, the brand now offers contemporary fashion, as well as footwear, accessories, jewellery and even chocolate. In recent years growth has accelerated the business from a niche brand with a small but devoted following into one of the UK’s fastest-growing womenswear brands, selling multiple collections every year through its own website, pop-ups shops and since 2016 via concessions in John Lewis.

Image: courtesy of Hush