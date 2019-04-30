Hush opens first pop-up in Kent

Fashion and lifestyle brand Hush are continuing with their strategy to offer unique offline experiences with their first pop-up store in Kent to showcase its spring/summer 2019 collection.

Hush first launched a series of regional pop-ups across the UK, in London, Leeds, and Scotland last year, and the pop-up opening in Bluewater is a continuation of this strategy, and marks the brands largest variety of spring/summer pieces for customers to date.

The Bluewater pop-up will be open until January 2020 and customers will be able to browse and try on many of the styles from the new summer collection, purchase and take home direct from the store.

Mandy Watkins, founder and creative director of Hush said in a statement: “We’re really excited to be launching our new summer collection in our newly opened pop-up store in Bluewater.

“We know we have a lot of fans here from the success of our concession in John Lewis, so we look forward to meeting them in person over the coming months, giving them the opportunity to try – and hopefully buy – our beautiful new range and introducing some new customers to the world of Hush.”

Customers will also be able to meet key members of the Hush team and enjoy a programme of carefully curated shopping experiences, including the opportunity to win an exclusive personal styling session with a fashion writer and stylist for one Hush customer.

Hush was founded in 2003 by Australian Mandy Watkins in response to her first experience of a northern hemisphere winter after she moved to London to be with her now-husband. The first collection featured a small range of pyjamas, sheepskin slippers and accessories like scented candles and hot chocolate that were all designed around the concept of the “perfect cosy night in”.

The womenswear label now offers contemporary fashion, as well as footwear, accessories, jewellery and even chocolate. In recent years growth has accelerated the business from a niche brand with a small but devoted following into one of the UK’s fastest growing womenswear brands, selling multiple collections every year through its own website, pop-ups shops and since 2016 via concessions in John Lewis.

Images: courtesy of Hush