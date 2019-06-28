Hush opens two more pop-ups

Fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has opened two new pop-up stores in Ilkley, Yorkshire and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks, adding to its pop-up in Bluewater, Kent that opened earlier this year.

Hush first launched a series of regional pop-ups across the UK, in London, Leeds, and Scotland last year, and the addition two pop-ups, which will run for a duration of 6 months until January 2020, is a continuation of this strategy.

Both pop-ups have been designed to recreate the online brand’s laidback aesthetic and allow customers to purchase from the collection in a “warm and welcoming environment”.

The relaxed, modern spaces have been furnished by Design Vintage and feature neon artwork, created especially for the brand.

Mandy Watkins, founder and creative director of Hush said in a statement: “We’re really excited to be launching the pop-ups at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks and in Ilkley. We know we have a lot of fans of the brand in each location, so we look forward to meeting them in person over the coming months, giving them the opportunity to try – and hopefully buy – our beautiful collections and introducing some new customers to the world of hush.”