Hyper-personalised and tech-centric: Gen Z seek experiences beyond retail in stores

A new report by American Express has unveiled what British high streets may look like when adapting to the expectations of the Gen Z consumer group over the next 25 years. According to the data, much of this demographic – shoppers up to 28 years old – are seeking out features beyond retail from stores, expressing a desire for social hubs in place of traditional transactional environments.

As outlined in the research, for which a total of around 3,500 shoppers were surveyed, 65 percent of Gen Z consumers said high streets should deliver something they can’t get online, with 79 percent looking for retail destinations that offer something more – from dining to leisure – than simply shopping. Around three-fifths said they treat shopping as a “day out”, combining leisure, culture and meals into one trip. Baby boomers also shared this view.

Expectations for technological innovation are also high. Three-quarters of Gen Z believe retailers should use artificial intelligence (AI) to create more immersive stores, with 60 percent stating they were more likely to visit tech-led environments, where features like digital try-ons or AI-driven styling experiences are present. Hyper-personalised offers; frictionless retail, defined by self-checkout or digital guides; and drone or driverless car deliveries were also cited as appealing features.

In a statement, Dan Edelman, UK general manager, merchant services at American Express, said: ”Our research shows Gen Z have the potential to reshape British high streets into vibrant social hubs, where retail, hospitality and entertainment will combine, even more so than today. For businesses, that will mean offering differentiated experiences, embracing new formats, and leveraging technology to deliver convenience and personalised service at every step. This has significant implications for all in the retail ecosystem when it comes to capturing consumer spend and driving loyalty.”