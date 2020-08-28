Icon outlet announce opening of Tommy Hilfiger Kids store

International brand, Tommy Hilfiger Kids, has opened a store in the Icon Outlet at The O2.

It is the first retailer to join the shopping centre since its reopening on 15 June. It joins over 60 labels such as Calvin Klein, Jack Wills, Guess, Ted Baker and more.

The 1,302-square-foot store is located on the upper level of the outlet and is just a short distance from its sister store, Tommy Hilfiger. The inside of the store features its trademark colours, red, white and blue.