Icon Outlet at The O2 reports successful first year

Icon Outlet at the O2, which opened in 2018, has reported a successful first year of trading and its strongest six-week performance to date, after strong sales in the lead up to Christmas and during Black Friday.

The 210,000 square foot premium urban outlet developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, has reported a 36 percent uplift in like-for-like sales over the last six weeks.

This year the destination, which was developed to reflect consumer trends and behaviour with key themes including best of British, global fashion, beauty and accessories and sports and lifestyle, has signed 17 international brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics, Tommy Hilfiger, By Chloe, Hai Di Lao, Brooks Brothers.

Designed to offer a 360-degree experience fusing retail and entertainment for a millennial audience, the Icon Outlet also has a range of experience-led services, including personal shoppers and stylists, hands-free shopping, and unique event shopping packages, as well as restaurants, cafés, and bars.

Speaking on behalf of AEG and Crosstree, Marion Dillon, leasing director for Icon Outlet, said in a statement: “Since launching Icon Outlet last year, we have secured many leading brands which is testament to our appeal, and we have seen impressive growth as the destination has successfully integrated retail with music and leisure.

“Icon Outlet’s performance highlights the relevance of adding best in class retail to the world’s number one entertainment venue.”

Other brands at the Icon Outlet includes Cheaney Shoes, Aspinal of London, Gant, James Lakeland, Hobbs, Kurt Geiger, G-Star Raw, Ted Baker, Guess, Jack Wills, Levi’s, Pepe Jeans London, Phase Eight, Cath Kidston, Gap, The Cosmetics Company Store, Clarks, Radley and Osprey London.

