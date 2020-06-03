Icon Outlet at The O2 to reopen with “phased approach”

The O2 has confirmed that its retail arm, the Icon Outlet, will reopen on June 15 with brands including Aspinal of London, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levis, Nike, Ted Baker and Tommy Hilfiger.

Icon Outlet’s fashion and lifestyle brands are spread out across two “spacious” levels and will be open daily initially from 11-5pm to adhere to the new government guidelines.

To ensure the safety of its staff and visitors, the urban outlet is introducing enhanced cleaning measures, as well as new signage and audio announcements to encourage visitors to observe the two-metre social distancing advice in stores and around site.

The shopping centre will have a one-way system, requiring visitors to keep to the left as much as possible, while shops will only be accepting payment via cards or contactless options, and many have changed their internal store layouts to provide more room and easier navigation.

There will also be hand sanitising stations provided and the location of bathroom facilities have been separated to reduce queues, explained the shopping centre.

In addition, the outlet will also offer a limited menu from take away food and beverage retailers.

Janine Constantin-Russell, managing director of Icon Outlet said in a statement: “We are more than fortunate to have a large, well-ventilated space alongside an experienced team who are on hand to ensure all of our visitors and staff can comfortably enjoy a safe and welcoming shopping experience. All of our brands have been busy implementing safety measures and updating their product offering.

“Throughout the lockdown period, we have been working hard to enhance our retail line-up and further details will be released in the coming months. Right now, we are looking forward to reopening the doors of our outlet shops and welcoming back our visitors.”

Image: courtesy of Icon Outlet at The O2