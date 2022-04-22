Icon Outlet fully reopens with new brand signing and benchmarks

The O2’s Icon Outlet has announced it will be fully reopening its doors after it was forced to close due to extensive damage to the building caused by Storm Eunice in February.

Next to its reopening, the London shopping destination also revealed the independent menswear tailoring brand, Skope, will be making its debut at the location, in a 2,110 square foot space on its upper level.

Brands reopening their doors at the site include Nike, Adidas, Next and Levi’s.

The announcement comes as the Icon Outlet reported strong performance following its partial re-opening on March 18.

According to the company’s release, like-for-like sales in March were 64 percent higher than the same period in 2019, while the average transaction values rose three percent.

“We are so pleased to see Icon Outlet fully open. Despite the temporary closures, we have experienced an incredibly strong March, which is testament to the destination’s appeal to consumers and the commitment of our retailers, restaurants and leisure operators,” said Janine Constantin-Russell, managing director of the outlet and The O2’s Entertainment District.

Constantin-Russell added: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to experience our full array of high-calibre brands once again, including our newest addition Skopes. As we make our final preparations, we are very grateful for the continued support staff, suppliers, stakeholders and visitors.”