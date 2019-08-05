Idea Shopping Direct to sell on ITV

Multi-channel home shopping retailer, Ideal Shopping Direct, has inked a deal with ITV to broadcast its live shopping hours from Ideal World on ITV1.

The deal will see Ideal Shopping Direct simulcasting broadcasts to ITV, nightly between midnight and 3am from this month, as the home shopping retailer looks to “broaden the reach” of its two flagship brands, Ideal World and Craft and Create to new audiences.

Jamie Martin, chief executive of Ideal Shopping Direct, said in a statement: “ITV 1 is the premiere and market-leading entertainment channel in the UK and I am delighted that Ideal World and Create and Craft will be broadcast on the number 1 TV channel in the UK.

“Ideal World and Create and Craft will be the first TV shopping channel in the UK to broadcast in true High Definition as specified by Sky and the multi-million pound investment in HD equipment is all part of Ideal Shopping Direct’s multi-channel retail strategy as the company navigates the digital waters of media proliferation.”

Ideal Shopping Direct is one of the UK’s leading multi-channel home shopping retailers, selling hundreds of brands across categories fashion, beauty, home, garden and tech, via its own TV channels and the internet.