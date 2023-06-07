Il Porticciolo to open new flagship on London’s King’s Road

London-based, Italian-produced children’s clothing label Il Porticciolo is opening a new London flagship store on King’s Road in early September, relocating from its current location on Sydney Street.

The luxury childrenswear boutique will span 1,077 square feet over two levels. It will showcase a variety of classic pure cashmere and pure merino wool jumpers, alongside traditional hand and machine-smocked dresses and embroidered collar shirts with heirloom standards, as well as a selection of swimwear and accessories.

Il Porticciolo, founded in 2018 by Italian-born Carola Ploederl Cafiero, counts the Royal Family among its clients and offers collections focused on traditional Italian style for boys and girls up to 12 years old.

Commenting on the opening, Cafiero said in a statement: “Our launch in September is very exciting, we can’t wait to have our only London boutique located on the iconic King’s Road. It is the perfect area to build upon our already strong client base and we are looking forward to being part of the community in the heart of Chelsea.”

Hannah Grievson, property director at Sloane Stanley, added: “We are always looking to evolve, a key strategy for Sloane Stanley, and one area we identified was to expand our childrenswear offer. Il Porticciolo is such a beautiful brand and one that we felt had a fantastic synergy with our other creative and designer labels already on the estate. Choosing to relocate their flagship to the King’s Road is a complement to our successful and thriving community and the level of consumer that we attract.”