In Graphs: Impossible Growth of Singles Day in China

Started as a anti-valentines joke amongst university students, and later on adopted by Alibaba as a sales event to buy themselves a gift to celebrate the beauty of being single, it has since burgeoned into the world’s largest online shopping festival. Rarely do we see financial graphs that points so dramatically upward, and so consistently - but that has been the case for Singles Day, year after year. Fashion United is capturing that spectacular growth in graphs.

Source: Alibaba Group