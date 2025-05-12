In Pictures: A look inside Asda’s first stand-alone ‘George’ concept store

Asda is venturing into the fashion retail space. The supermarket giant has officially opened its first stand-alone store for its George clothing brand in a launch event headlined by Spice Girl, Mel B.

Located at Crown Point Retail Park in Leeds, the store, housed in what had once been an Asda Living location, intends to serve as a trial of the fashion-focused concept that aims to replace the former homeware format.

Asda's new George concept store. Credits: Asda.

Alongside clothing for men, women and children, including collaborative collections with celebrities, the site also offers home, garden and general merchandise ranges, as well as a concept eatery dubbed ‘Kitchen’.

In the way of customer experience, streamlined checkouts, new self-serve options and a click and collect service are also available.

In a release, George’s chief commercial officer, non-food and retail, Liz Evans, said: “This new concept store represents an exciting step forward for the George brand and we’re incredibly proud to launch it in Leeds first, the home of Asda.”

To celebrate the store’s debut, Asda said it donated 2,000 pounds to Women’s Aid Leeds, a charity supported by Mel B, alongside a further 1,000 pounds of homeware to women and families in need.

