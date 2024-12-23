In Pictures: A look inside Missoma’s new Marylebone flagship

Missoma has unveiled its fourth store in the UK, building on an ongoing retail expansion in the region for the British jewellery brand. The new flagship store is located on New Cavendish street, in an immersive setting spanning two-storeys.

Alongside a selection of “most-loved styles” by Missoma, the store also houses a Piercing Studio, with location-exclusive 14 carat gold piercing studs, and a Welding Studio, with 14 carat gold permanent bracelets and welding charms.

Missoma's new Marylebone store. Credits: Missoma.

In a release, Missoma founder and creative director, Marisa Hordern, said: “This is truly a milestone moment for us as a London-based brand, opening our flagship store in the city.

“There’s a real thread that runs through our stores, but we also like to make each location new and unique with unexpected twists. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome you inside.”

The Marylebone location follows the opening of Missoma’s Covent Garden store in November 2023, its Leeds location in August 2024 and its Carnaby Street site in November 2024.

Missoma's new Marylebone store. Credits: Missoma.

Missoma's new Marylebone store. Credits: Missoma.