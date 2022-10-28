In Pictures: A look into retailers’ new stores in Battersea Power Station

Following a nine billion pound transformation plan, the Battersea Power Station finally opened its doors on October 14, decades after the coal-fired power station was decommissioned as an energy plant. Over its first weekend, the Grade II-listed location reported that over a quarter of a million visitors had descended on the site, which also spans out along a new pedestrianised high street, Electric Boulevard.

To seamlessly fit in with the modernised industrial location, retailers took the opportunity to unveil new store concepts and one-of-a-kind initiatives, as well as revamped identities in a bid to appeal to the retail park’s vast consumer base. FashionUnited has gathered a selection of notable store openings as the shopping destination begins to settle into its surroundings.

Adidas

To mark the opening, Adidas unveiled a ‘Home of Sport’ concept, through which it is aiming to place community at the heart of the new store. As part of the launch, the brand hosted an ‘Adidas Empower Station’ pop-up, an initiative that provided visitors with the opportunity to take part in a series of talks, classes and meet and greets with its athlete ambassadors. The store will be home to further exercise-related events up until November 6, with a schedule that it said hopes to encourage a new generation of fitness enthusiasts.

Image: Adidas, Battersea Power Station

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger’s space combines men’s and women’s wear in an airy, light environment, with wooden panel details and clean-cut interior design. Among its stock, the retailer has included a wide range of outerwear, accessories and footwear, as well as its newly launched monogram range, a concept it revealed in August alongside a celebrity-backed campaign.

Image: Tommy Hilfiger, Battersea Power Station

Lululemon

In keeping with its fitness-focused concept, Lululemon’s store centres around its technical athletic apparel, which is displayed on prominently placed mannequins around the space. To further boost its presence in the location, the brand is preparing to host a community run on November 3 to celebrate the new space. Participants can take part in a five to six kilometre route, led by three of Lululemon’s ambassadors, and receive refreshments and gifts on their return.

Image: Lululemon, Battersea Power Station

Lacoste

Among the array of global retailers, Lacoste unveiled its new ‘Le Club Evo’ store concept, displayed in an in-store installation that is currently only present in three of the brand’s stores worldwide. The rejuvenated design comes as the label looks to elevate its ‘Le Club’ concept by utilising concrete materials, grid tables, more rails and more illumination in a bid to transform its store interiors. Additionally, the location also houses the UK's first Lacoste pod fitting rooms and an area dedicated to the brand’s signature polo shirts. To celebrate its opening, Lacoste was one of the many retailers to provide special offers over Battersea’s opening weekend, gifting visitors with a complimentary pouch when they spent over 80 pounds in store.

Image: Lacoste, Battersea Power Station

Levi’s

Denim giant Levi’s has taken to the retail park with a store that falls closely in with its typical visual identity. A new addition to the space is its Levi’s Tailor Shop, where visitors can bring in their branded products to be customised and altered where needed. The store is particularly home to the Levi’s Red Tab collections, with both new and heritage styles available to shop in the space.

Image: Levi's, Battersea Power Station

Mulberry

In what is its first retail presence south of the River Thames, Mulberry’s store interior transforms the industrial feel of the building to hold more contemporary features, as seen in its choice of a pastel colour palette, exposed brick wall and distinctly formed furniture and product stands. In the location, the brand has displayed its latest collections, including new season pieces, as well as a number of its popular heritage styles, such as the Alexa and the Bayswater, which sit alongside a selection of the brand's pre-loved styles offered through its circular economy programme, The Mulberry Exhchange. Additionally, the store offers same-day delivery, one-on-one appointments and monogramming services across a selection of products.

Image: Mulberry, Battersea Power Station

Reiss

Reiss’ wood-panelled store space houses a range of the brand’s men’s and women’s collections, set among a natural backdrop and marble flooring. Its opening comes following a revamp of the retailer’s online fulfilment proposition and website relaunch, which it carried out at the start of the year.

Image: Reiss, Battersea Power Station

Calvin Klein

Set in a 250 square metre space, Calvin Klein’s Battersea store features an array of customer-centred experiences, including digital screens and lounge areas that encourage visitors to engage and socialise. Its vast range includes its CK underwear line, tailored pieces and its elevated womenswear collections. To expand on its presence at the retail park, kiosks by the brand will be located around the building to distribute special-edition zines made in collaboration with The Perfect Magazine. The initiative will celebrate the communities within the Battersea area, while also showcasing Calvin Klein’s latest collections.

Image: Calvin Klein, Battersea Power Station

Zara

Zara’s expansive new flagship is located on Battersea’s Electric Boulevard, in a multistory space that spans 4,500 square metres. The brand is housed in a building designed by Frank Gehry, with its interior also inspired by the architect’s work. Inside, Zara has integrated its women’s, men’s, children’s and home collections into a predominantly white space, with neutral tones and wooden furniture. Additionally, around the store, new ‘boutique’ spaces are dedicated to the brand’s recent launches, including its Athleticz sportswear collection and its lingerie line, which was initially only available online. Each of the spaces are equipped with adjacent restocking areas that aim to provide shoppers with a more personalised service.

Image: Zara, Battersea Power Station

