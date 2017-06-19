In Pictures: AllSaints newest London Store

Fashion label AllSaints has opened its latest London store on Brompton Road. Spanning 3,523 square feet, the two storey store is situated within London stellar shopping district of Knightsbridge.

Located at 61 Brompton Road, the new store offers the brand’s menswear and womenswear collections, starting with their SS17 collections as well as “The Capital Collection” handbag line. The new store has been designed to blend seamlessly with the building’s existing architecture and features exposed walls which reveal original brickwork and cast iron structural framework. The raw and industrial finishes haven been designed to contrast with natural oak floors.

In addition, the store also includes a “digital pod” which lets customers browse and shop all elements of the collection in an internally-designed location. AllSaints Brompton Road store is the latest store opened as part of the brand’s ongoing global expansion.

AllSaints is currently sold in 233 locations in 24 countries, including 85 locations in the UK and 18 locations in Central London. In 2014, AllSaints launched the brand in Asia and continues to grow exponentially in Korea, Taiwan and Japan. However AllSaints largest international market is the Americas, as over 50 percent of the British brand’s revenue stems from outside of the UK thanks to its international success.

“As we continue to expand globally, we are extremely excited about our core UK market as we have a fantastic pipeline of new exciting projects ahead in 2017 and 2018 of which Brompton Road is a prime example,” said CEO William Kim.

Photos: Courtesy of AllSaints