In Pictures: Amiri brings Hollywood to the UK with first regional store

Luxury brand Amiri has unveiled its first store in the UK, translating its Californian roots into a retail experience intended to recall the “on-set décor of films from the golden age of Hollywood”.

Located on London’s New Bond Street, the flagship spans two floors across which collections for both men and women, including accessories and footwear, are showcased.

Amiri London store. Credits: Amiri.

The interior was designed by the brand’s namesake founder and creative director Mike Amiri, who sought to create areas with distinct personas, each serving as nods to the interiors of hotels and private homes of Los Angeles, Amiri’s city of birth.

Amiri London store. Credits: Amiri.

Vintage and custom furnishings sit alongside unique art pieces, while various material treatments, including large-scale tapestries, mirror the connected histories of London and Los Angeles. This is further emphasised by the muted “West Coast colour palette” of desert-tone neutrals and rich browns.

For Amiri, the London opening marks a next step in its continued European expansion. The label first ventured physically into the region in November 2025, with a debut permanent store in Milan, Italy. It now operates 31 global locations.

Amiri London store. Credits: Amiri.

Amiri London store. Credits: Amiri.

Amiri London store. Credits: Amiri.

Amiri London store. Credits: Amiri.

Amiri London store. Credits: Amiri.