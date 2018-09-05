Fashionunited
 
In pictures: Away’s first permanent store outside the US
Marjorie van Elven
|

New York-based luggage brand Away has opened its first flagship store outside the United States this weekend. Located in London, the shop spans over 3,000 square feet (279 square meters) and features the brand’s complete line of luggage and accessories, displayed alongside a curated selection of related travel products.

“London is an incredible city that draws people from all over the world, so I’m thrilled to deepen our roots in this vibrant and global location”, said Jen Rubio, Away’s Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, in a statement.

Away became popular among fashionistas after collaborating with Missoni, Alex Eagle and Pernille Telsbaek, among other labels and fashion designers.

Photos: courtesy of Away and Seven Dials
