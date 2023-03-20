In Pictures: Cos opens first store in Edinburgh

Cos has opened a store in Edinburgh, Scotland, for the first time, housing a range of womenswear, menswear and accessories.

The H&M-owned retailer celebrated the launch over the weekend, where visitors could enjoy both DJ sets and complimentary seltzers.

Located on level three of the newly opened St James Quarter, the 352 square metre space looks to encapsulate the brand’s approach to design and circularity commitments.

Cos store, Edinburgh. Image: Cos

The exterior of the store features a clay cladding created by professional plasterer Matteo Brioni, referencing traditional techniques with materials that create a natural-looking surface.

The decision to use such a method builds on Cos’ goal to reduce store CO2 emissions while maximising the lifecycle of its interior, a press release noted, with other areas of the store also implementing recycled and repurposed materials.

Cos store, Edinburgh. Image: Cos

The Cos store has launched with the brand’s SS23 ready-to-wear collection, which it said “channels an understated approach to luxury”.

Pieces in the line include seasonal linen and seersucker, structured trench coats, leather jackets and broderie anglaise items, each extending on the brand’s approach to everyday items that transition to the evening.

Cos store, Edinburgh. Image: Cos