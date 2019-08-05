In Pictures: Dior opens Harrods pop-up

For the launch of its Fall-Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior has opened the doors of its pop-up store in Harrods, running from 3-31 August.

The pop-up features a selection of ready-to-wear, footwear and bags such as the Dior Book Tote which is available in leather, checks or the Dior Oblique jacquard, and will now also be unveiled in an exclusive version adorned with the Union Jack motif.

The TravelDior line in Dior Oblique canvas, dedicated to the world of travel and composed of pieces including a trolley, a vanity case, a travel-sized perfume case and luggage labels, is also featured. Outside of the Harrods pop-up, it is only presented in two additional boutiques. Woven bracelets and D-Connect sneakers by the Artistic Director, and the refined bob hat created by Stephen Jones, have been reinterpreted in new green versions.

A unique ABCDiorcustomization service is also available, giving shoppers the opportunity to personalise the Diorcamp and Dior Book Tote bags, as well as Walk’n’Diorsneakers and luggage labels.

The colour scheme of the pop-up store mirrors those in the show, with variations of black with green, red or white checks celebrating British culture. The homage includes a telephone booth and an English taxi, clad in the same motifs.

To mark the occasion, taxis and a double-decker bus wrapped in two-tone checks will be on the streets of London for the duration of the event.