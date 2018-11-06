In Pictures: Dover Street Market opens Los Angeles store

Four years after its debut in London, Dover Street Market has opened its sixth location in Los Angeles. The concept store , founded by Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo and her husband Adrian Joffe, is best known for its resemblance with an art gallery. Designed by Kawakubo herself, the LA location spans over 15,000 square feet and features corners by several different labels, including Off-White, Maison Margiela, Raf Simons and Gucci.

“I want to create a kind of market where various creators from various fields gather together and encounter each other in an ongoing atmosphere of beautiful chaos”, said the fashion designer in a statement.

Take a look inside the new store with the pictures below.

Photo: courtesy of Dover Street Market