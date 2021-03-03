In pictures: Dover Street Market opens Paris store

Comme Des Garçons-owned concept store Dover Street Market has opened a new shop at 54 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris.

The new, small space, aptly called Dover Little Street Market, showcases seven brands that are part of the Dover Street Market Paris Company’s brand development division, an incubator of emerging talent launched last year.

The brands showcased at the new Paris location are ERL, from California; Honey Fucking Dijon, from Germany; Liberal Youth Ministry, from Mexico; Rassvet, from Russia; Vaquera, from the US; Weinsanto, from Paris; and Youths in Balaclava, from Singapore.

Dover Street Market first landed in Paris in October 2019 when it opened Dover Street Parfum Market.