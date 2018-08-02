In Pictures: Fendi first label to take up Sefridges’ entire Corner Shop

Selfridges, the iconic department store in London, has unveiled the pop up store which will occupy its entire “Corner Shop” area in the month of August: Fendi. The Italian fashion house is the first label to not share the space with any other brand.

Fendi’s pop up consists of a series of different kiosks, each representing an iconic part of Rome. The label chose this London pop up for the global pre-launch of its pieces featuring the ‘Fendi/Fila’ logo, created by artist @hey_reilly in his ‘fake news’ series and re-appropriated by the fashion house in apparel and accessories. The pieces were showcased in Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2018/2019 fashion show.

In addition to the Fall-Winter 2018/2019 pre-launches, the store also offers some fun features, such as free balloons to be distributed daily and an ice cream stand -- a partnership with the famous Italian ice cream brand Steccolecco, brought to London for the very first time. Visitors are also able to send a customized Fendi postcard to their friends. They can choose from four postcard styles, each one tracing the history of Fendi’s logo. Those interested in making the post card even more special can make use of a calligrapher, available in-store.

Photos: courtesy of Selfridges