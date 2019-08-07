In Pictures: Fendi opens footwear pop-up in Harrods

Italian luxury fashion house Fendi is taking over the Shoe Heaven space in Harrods for the next six months to showcase its autumn/winter 2019 collection.

Located on the Fifth Floor of the luxury department store, Fendi’s footwear pop-up has been designed to house the Maison’s most coveted new-season styles, including its main collection and autumn/winter 2019 catwalk show.

Highlights include Fendi’s Colibri tech mesh slingbacks, mid-top sneakers with a distinctive sock silhouette, FFreedom ankle boots with a square-shaped heel and its pointed high-heel boots in shiny neoprene.

The space will be updated every month, according to different drops, and from September the Italian label will highlight its new autumn/winter boots.

The footwear pop-up coincides with the Fendi Caffe, a luxury designer cafe pop-up featuring an array of Italian food and drinks that have been given a Fendi makeover, including bag-shaped biscuits to coffee and cake presented with the iconic Fendi logo.

The pop-up cafe has been designed in collaboration with visual artist Joshua Vides, who has created a contemporary dining experience, with Fendi double 'FF' logo emblazoned in black and white graphics on the walls, tables, menus, plates, cups and saucers.

The Fendi Caffe, located on the Fifth Floor of Harrods is open until August 31.

Images: courtesy of Fendi