In pictures: Filippa K introduces new store concept in Amsterdam

Swedish brand Filippa K is opening a new store on P.C. Hoofstraat in Amsterdam with a revamped shop concept, the company announced in a press release. The concept follows on from the remodelling of the Filippa K shop in Helsinki last year.

Image: Filippa K store on P.C. Hooftstraat, Amsterdam | Credit: Filippa K

The aim of the new design is to represent Filippa K’s “enduring quality and timelessness”, while also reflecting the minimalism the brand is known for - with a sober, ice blue composition, the focus is on the clothes themselves.

The ice blue colour in the store also simultaneously references the first campaign that Liisa Kessler, Filippa K's creative director, did for the house - one that explored the tradition of ice bathing in northern Sweden.

There are also vintage pieces that highlight Kessler's vision for the house. For instance, a sculptural chair, designed in the Netherlands in the 1970s and made of perforated stainless steel, alludes to Kessler's personal fascination with postmodern design from the 1970s and 1980s. Meanwhile, in the dressing room spaces hang tapestries made from scraps of yarn from previous Filippa K collections.

The store has also been designed with sustainability in mind and, according to Filippa K, which meet the targets of the The Paris Climate Agreement for 2030. For example, the shop will be powered entirely by electricity instead of gas and will feature a heat recovery unit to reduce carbon emissions.

The new Filippa K shop covers 170 square metres and occupies two floors. Both the women's and men's collections will be sold there.