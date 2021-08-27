In pictures: Flannels opens Leicester flagship store

Frasers Group has opened the doors of a new 35,000 square foot Flannels flagship store in Leicester’s Fosse Park as part of its ongoing elevation strategy.

The store spans three floors and houses the group’s roster of beauty and fashion brands, with a food and beverage offering coming later this autumn. It will also house the new Flannel’s Beauty concept, which first launched at the retailer’s Sheffield store last month.

The group said the concept signifies its “major and long-term investment” in the beauty category, which has been heating up in the UK with growing competition from companies like The Hut Group (THG), Next, Boots, Harrods, Asos and Boohoo.

Frasers Group said it plans to open a further 10 flagship Flannels stores over the next five years.

“Building on the momentum following our first regional flagship in Sheffield last month, we’re proud to open our next flagship store, in Leicester,” said Flannels group head of elevation, Michael Murray, in a statement.

Earlier this month it was revealed that longstanding CEO Mike Ashley will step down from the helm of the group in 2022, and will pass the reins over to Murray, who is also engaged to Ashley’s daughter Anna.

Frasers Group, which also owns brands Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and Jack Wills, has been making a concerted effort in recent years to reposition itself as more upmarket, with its Flannels brand playing a key role in that strategy.

“Flannels continues to disrupt and rethink retail, impressively demonstrating our vision and bringing a world-class shopping destination to another key city in the UK,” Murray said.