In Pictures: Gant unveils new refined retail concept in reopened Regent Street store

American sportswear brand Gant has unveiled a new retail concept at its reopened Regent Street store in London. The 588 square metre flagship store “represents a key milestone in the brand’s global retail investments in the UK and worldwide”, a press release stated.

The retail space intends to reflect a “refined version” of Gant’s retail concept, incorporating elements of its “heritage and future vision” over its two floors. Both menswear and womenswear are on offer in the space, which in turn evokes the collegiate style of Gant’s collections.

Gant Regent Street store. Credits: Gant.

A colour palette of browns and matte greens sit alongside walnut and honey-stained oak fixtures, reminiscent of a library, while contemporary and classic pieces further expand on the concept.

In a release, Gant’s EVP global commercial, brand and product, Fredrik Malm, said: “We’re thrilled to reopen our Regent Street flagship store. Thoughtfully designed and deeply rooted in our heritage, every element of the space reflects the brand’s continued evolution and future vision. The result is a destination that unites our signature style—timeless yet contemporary—with elevated service and a refined environment that reflects who we are today and where we’re headed.”

Gant Regent Street store. Credits: Gant.

Gant Regent Street store. Credits: Gant.