In Pictures: Guess Jeans to open new 'homecoming' concept store in Los Angeles

Guess Jeans is set to open a new, two-story concept flagship store in Los Angeles as the brand celebrates its return to its Californian roots.

Located at the intersection of Melrose and San Vicente in West Hollywood, the opening also marks a new chapter in Guess Jeans global retail expansion strategy. Officially opening its doors on January 31, the new homecoming concept store is designed to serve as a ‘cultural and architectural destination’ for the brand as well as a retail space, bringing together community, contemporary, and craftsmanship.

“Opening the Guess Jeans store in Los Angeles is deeply personal - it is a return to our roots, not only the city where both Guess and I were born, but where the story of Guess Jeans began,” said Nicolai Marciano, chief new business development officer at Guess Jeans, in a statement, who spearheaded the store opening.

Interior of Guess Jeans new LA homecoming flagship store Credits: Guess Jeans

“L.A. has always been a cultural epicenter and a place where creative communities thrive. This space is about more than retail, it’s about building something meaningful with and for the city that shaped us, while creating a platform for the next generation of ideas, collaborations, and storytelling.”

Guess Jeans returns to its Los Angeles roots with new concept flagship store opening

Looking to reimagine what a flagship store can be, the 3,000 square foot location offers a completely redesigned concept that spans across the whole block and includes dedicated parking. The store’s interior design includes new materials such as brushed stainless steel, green-tinted terrazzo, and solid wood throughout, while the exterior design features a sculptural, curved stone-powder brick façade made from recycled marble dust, showcasing the brand’s commitment to using more environmentally aware building practices.

Inside the store, the interior breaks away from traditional retail design, with varying ceiling heights and asymmetrical staircases serving as anchors. A central illuminated feature running alongside the staircase serves as a focal point for campaign visuals, and above it hangs a suspended wooden structure.

Interior of Guess Jeans new LA homecoming flagship store Credits: Guess Jeans

The flagship store also includes a workshop and customization area designed for hands-on creation and collaboration, underlining its role as an active cultural space. Upstairs, a dedicated Guess USA section showcases premium Americana-inspired apparel, drawing on the brand’s 45-year archive and early campaign imagery.

Throughout the store, integrated technology, including LED screens, lightboxes, and a high-quality sound system, supports live activations, storytelling, and customization experiences. Conceived under the creative direction of Marciano and executed by ASA Architecture Firm, the store’s concept connects brand heritage with contemporary architecture and cultural intent.

To mark the new store opening, Guess Jeans is set to host a week of events focused on community and creative collaboration. The program kicked off on January 28, with a private VIP dinner. Pre-opening-day events on January 29 include an influencer brunch, a press and influencer store preview, and a private friends-and-family opening, followed by a grand opening party at Avalon Hollywood with DJ sets and live performances.

Interior of Guess Jeans new LA homecoming flagship store Credits: Guess Jeans

The celebration continues on January 31, with the public store opening featuring limited-edition products and in-store customization by Los Angeles–based creatives.

The opening of the new LA flagship store comes a little more than six months after Guess Jeans' new Tokyo flagship store opening, with both the Los Angeles and Tokyo Guess Jeans flagship stores acting as cultural hubs, hosting ongoing collaborations, events, and experiences beyond traditional retail.

Since opening its first store in Amsterdam in May 2024, Guess Jeans has expanded into a global lifestyle brand, with flagship stores in Tokyo, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Los Angeles, distribution partnerships in India, and retail locations across Europe and Dubai.

Interior of Guess Jeans new LA homecoming flagship store Credits: Guess Jeans

Interior of Guess Jeans new LA homecoming flagship store Credits: Guess Jeans