In pictures: Harrods opens Westfield outlet

British department store Harrods has opened the doors of its new concept store at Westfield London.

Announced in May, Harrods Outlet aims to help the company sell inventory built up during lockdown and take pressure off its store in Knightsbridge by providing additional space for shoppers who will need to abide by new social distancing measures.

The 80,000-square-foot store occupies two floors and stocks an edit of womenswear, menswear, beauty, accessories, childrenswear and home from the Harrods sale.

The outlet features footfall monitoring technology to limit capacity inside, signage and specific doors designated for entering and exiting the building.