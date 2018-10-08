In pictures: Hong Kong Polytechnic University opens store to train fashion students on retail

The Institute of Textiles and Clothing (ITC) of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is launching a store to provide fashion students with hands-on experience on how to run a retail space. Simply called “Store”, the shop offers clothing items from 20 local designer brands, some of which were developed by PolyU’s alumni.

”This experiential learning model will facilitate the development of future local fashion business”, said Miranda Lou, PolyU’s executive vice-president, during Store’s opening ceremony. She added that the store’s goal is to offer students “an outside-of-classroom environment so that they can grasp the essential hard and soft skills in solving real-life retail operation issues in different aspects such as market intelligence, visual marketing, demand management, shop management etc”.

In the future, Store will also organize events in which ITC alumni share their professional experiences and tips with undergraduates.

The project does not only entail a physical store, however. Store has its own e-commerce too. Online shoppers can buy menswear, womenswear, accessories and lifestyle items at www.itc-store.com.

Pictures: courtesy of PolyU