In Pictures: KaDeWe celebrates Xmas with Santa and elves

First Santa Claus of the season is spotted! Yesterday evening, KaDeWe celebrated the opening of the Christmas window gallery with Santa Claus, who made his appearance to the crowd with the accompaniment of a choir. He can be spotted in the department store everyday from 30 November onwards, until the Christmas holidays.

The Christmas elves, Alsterhaus and Oberpollinger, are coming back after taking a break last year. This year they will be travelling abroad to Milan, Rome, Copenhagen, Vienna and Bangkok, while also making appearances at their native Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. Their overseas adventures, including a Milan Cathedral fashion show and a Ferris wheel ride in Vienna, can be seen in the display windows. These specially designed elves are available in a range of sizes at all three stores across Germany.

Photo Credit: KaDeWe