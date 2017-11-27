In Pictures: Kate Spade opens new Bluewater store

American luxury accessory and lifestyle brand Kare Spade New York has opened its first standalone UK store outside of London at Bluewater in Kent.

The brand known for its quirky accessories has opened a 1,600 square foot boutique on the lower Guildhall next to its sister brand Coach and opposite Michael Kors.

Designed by Househam Henderson, the new store houses the brand’s full collection of handbags, small leather goods, apparel, footwear, fashion accessories and stationery.

To accommodate Kate Spade, British luxury brand Aspinal of London, has relocated to a 1,300 square foot unit on the upper Guildhall adjacent to Jo Malone.

Robert Hardie, senior portfolio manager at Landsec, co-owner and asset manager of Bluewater, said: “The premium retail experience provided by kate spade extends Bluewater’s appeal among affluent guests. This latest opening joins a stellar line-up of aspirational and premium brands within the scheme. The launch clearly shows strong demand from high-end US brands to secure a foothold in Bluewater, following in the footsteps of Michael Kors and Coach.”

Deborah Lloyd, president and chief creative officer of Kate Spade New York, added: “It’s incredibly exciting to be opening our first store outside of London. With a reputation as the leading retail and leisure destination in the UK, Bluewater was a clear choice for our first full-price store outside London.

“As an American brand with a global sensibility, we are looking forward to introducing the full breadth of the Kate Spade New York lifestyle offerings to new and existing brand fans in the region.”

This opening marks the brand’s fifth location in the UK, with Bluewater joining stores on London’s Regent Street, Covent Garden, Sloane Square and Westfield.

Images: courtesy of Bluewater/Kate Spade New York