In pictures: Mexx is back with new store in the Netherlands

Dutch fashion brand Mexx has finally taken the first step in its relaunching strategy, with the opening of a new store in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands. Spanning over 300 square meters, this is the first opening following the company’s acquisition by RNF Holding last year.

“Mexx is going back to its roots. I’m proud that we’re opening our first shop in our home country. This is where it all began thirty years ago”, said Leo Cantagalli, CEO of Mexx, in a statement.

Mexx went back to the retail world rather discreetly in 2017, with the launch of a mini-collection available exclusively on its website, mexx.com. But things are bound to accelerate next year, as the company intends to open more shops in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and Greece -- markets where the company claims the Mexx brand name to remain strong, due to its presence on the market for over 25 years. Additional stores are planned for Canada, Middle East, Eastern Europe, Russia and Saudi Arabia, with the possibility to open in China and Egypt on the table as well.

