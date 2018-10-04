In pictures: Nike’s new House of Innovation in Shanghai

Nike has unveiled its first “House of Innovation”, located in Shanghai. The new store concept celebrates the brand’s innovations with rotating art installations, workshops, lectures and digitally-led trialing sessions. It also offers visitors exclusive products and collectibles that can’t be found anywhere else. On its website, Nike defined the retail space as “cross-category”, “consumer-focused” and “hyper-local”.

Nike's new store concept offers "unparalleled" personalization

Located in the Nanjing East Road shopping district, the store occupies four floors, spanning over more than 41,000 square feet. Access to the Nike Expert Studio, located on the top floor, is restricted to members of the brand’s membership club, NikePlus. There, they have access to even more exclusive items, personalized product picks and private sessions with athletes. NikePlus members can also have one-on-one sessions with a designer to customize select shoes by adding dip-dye, embroidery and other embellishments.

The sportswear giant intends to launch several Houses of Innovation around the world, with a second store opening planned for New York City this fall. The company did not disclose where future shops will be located.

Images: courtesy of Nike