In pictures: Primark opens first ever pop-up store in Boxpark

Primark has opened the doors of its very first pop-up store to mark the launch of its new Wellness collection.

The Irish fast-fashion company has opened the 1,500-square-foot space at BoxPark in Shoreditch - a shopping destination in East London constructed entirely out of refitted shipping containers.

The new pop-up, which is open until 8 March, offers shoppers a preview of Primark’s new Wellness collection of over 75 products across womenswear, menswear, homeware and skincare. The collection has been launched under the Primark Cares initiative and puts a focus on products using more environmentally friendly materials and encourages wellness in customers.

All products in the collection are made using either organic cotton, recycled materials, or sustainable materials - or they encourage shoppers to put their personal wellbeing first "through comfort, rest, and reflection".

The pop-up space reflects the sustainable focus of the collection, using FSC certified wooden fixtures, cardboard hangers, and recyclable display panels.