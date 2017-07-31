In Pictures: Raf Simons and Sterling Ruby unveil Calvin Klein flagship interim design

Raf Simons has invited artist Sterling Ruby to reimagine the Calvin Klein, Madison Avenue flagship store, originally designed by architectural designer John Pawson. Launched in the interim to house his inaugural Autumn 17 Calvin Klein 205W39NYC collection, the store will undergo a complete renovation at a later date.

205W39NYC A/W17 Collection launched with bright yellow store

Opened on Saturday, July 29 - the impermanent store installation features floor to ceiling yellow walls and scaffolding the colour of ‘cautionary tape and traffic signs’ according to the brand. Designed to connote ‘an environment under construction’, Simons commented: “I wanted the store to generate a very immediate physical experience that could as well be intimately connected to the collections.”

Simons joined Calvin Klein as Chief Creative Officer in August 2016 and has worked with Ruby on two projects since, working together to redesign the ground floor and 12th floor showroom at the Calvin Klein, 205 W 39th Street headquarters - where the name for the 205W39NYC collection comes from.

It seems this is not the end of the collaboration either, as Simons explains, the store design “is also a continuation of the language I am creating with Sterling for Calvin Klein’s visible and physical identity. The use of very direct and familiar references common to the American visual experience creates a simple and emotional connection with the brand.”

Calvin Klein was founded in 1968 and has built a reputation of clean and innovative designs. Global sales currently exceed 8 billion US Dollars with designs distributed in 110 countries, the company employs more than 10,000 associates globally.

Photos courtesy of Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, © 2017 Elizabeth Felicella / This Photographics