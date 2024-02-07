In Pictures: Saks Fifth Avenue's reimagined flagship store in Beverly Hills

Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled its revamped flagship store in Beverly Hills as the fashion retailer seeks to position itself as the "quintessential destination" for luxury fashion.

Officially opening its doors to the public on February 8, the new 130,000 square-foot store spans six floors and offers a curated selection of women's designer ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, jewelry, beauty, and accessories from established brands and emerging designers, including over 25 brands that are new to the location.

Grand Staircase at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Credits: Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

The Saks Fifth Avenue Store Planning and Design team, who worked with Arcadis (formerly CallisonRTKL), a team of renowned retail architects, to revitalize the store, focused on embodying Saks Fifth Avenue's unique brand while honoring the building's historical significance. The renewed main floor features a newly expanded 5,000-square-foot shoe area, almost doubling Saks Fifth Avenue's shoe space in Beverly Hills, along with a premier selection of handbags and leather goods.

Additionally, Saks Fifth Avenue collaborated with top luxury brands to offer exclusive boutique spaces throughout the store. The store now features boutiques from Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton on the second floor and Chanel on the fifth floor. The reimagined store also features unique luxury services associated with Saks Fifth Avenue, including personalized shopping experiences.

Expansive, 5,000-square-foot shoe experience on the main floor at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Credits: Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

"Saks Fifth Avenue is resetting the gold standard of luxury shopping in Beverly Hills with the opening of our new women's store on Wilshire Boulevard," said Larry Bruce, president of Saks Fifth Avenue stores, in a statement. "With this new location, we are transforming our West Coast flagship into a lifestyle-centric shopping destination with the highest possible focus on personalized service and first-class experiences."

"Saks Fifth Avenue is proud of the strong relationship we have built with the vibrant Beverly Hills community over the past 80 years, and we are excited to cement our position as the premier destination for luxury fashion in Beverly Hills with this elevated luxury shopping experience."

The Fifth Avenue Club at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Credits: Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

Some of the new experiences and services offered at the reimagined flagship store include The Fifth Avenue Club, a luxury personal shopping experience on the fifth floor with 15 private styling suites overseen by a team of Saks Stylists. Customers can enjoy several services from a complete wardrobe update to shopping exclusive jewelry pieces while enjoying the calm outdoor terrace with Hollywood Hills views.

Other services include appointment-based beauty treatments on the lower level, convenient options like Saks.com Returns and Buy Online, Pick Up In Store services, and a private jewelry viewing room with a hidden bar on the second floor.

Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Terrace Credits: Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

"We have created the ultimate luxury shopping destination in Beverly Hills," added Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, in a statement. "Our reimagined women's store offers an expertly curated assortment of luxury women's fashion and beauty alongside world-class services. With a preeminent selection of women's ready-to-wear, jewelry,y and accessories from the most sought-after names in luxury, we have created an elite experience that uniquely caters to the Beverly Hills customer and reinforces Saks Fifth Avenue's position as a fashion authority."

Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Fitting Rooms Credits: Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

The Fifth Avenue Club at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Credits: Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Jewelry Section Credits: Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills Facade Credits: Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue