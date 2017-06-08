Fashionunited
In Pictures: Saks Off 5th Düsseldorf
Canadian company Hudson’s Bay opened its off-price concept Saks Off 5th in Germany. The debut flagship store opened today in Carsch-Haus in Düsseldorf and marks the first European store. FashionUnited was invited to take an exclusive look in the store.

Are you curious to find out how the store looks like? Hover your mouse over the pictures to discover our virtual tour.

In Pictures: Saks Off 5th DüsseldorfIn Pictures: Saks Off 5th DüsseldorfIn Pictures: Saks Off 5th DüsseldorfIn Pictures: Saks Off 5th DüsseldorfIn Pictures: Saks Off 5th DüsseldorfIn Pictures: Saks Off 5th DüsseldorfIn Pictures: Saks Off 5th Düsseldorf

Click here to see our interactive tour of the store: First Look: Saks Off 5th debut store in Düsseldorf

Images: Barbara Russ for Fashionunited.
