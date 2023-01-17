In Pictures: Schiaparelli opens its first store in London

Parisian luxury fashion house Schiaparelli announced on Tuesday the opening of a boutique within Harrods department store. This first London shop will "meet the increasing demand from British customers”, the house said in a statement sent to FashionUnited.

Schiaparelli's pieces have been a fixture on almost every red carpet for several seasons now, and have seen their value soar shortly after the appointment of young Texan Daniel Roseberry, a close collaborator of Thom Browne, as its artistic director in 2019. The label's deployment in London is a new marker of success for the company, which reopened its historic Place Vendôme salon in 2012 after a long period of dormancy.

The brand maintains an extremely exclusive and limited distribution. Today, in addition to the Harrods shop, the brand has three other physical outlets: a boutique at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, a Schiaparelli pop-up in Dallas at Neiman Marcus and the Schiaparelli Salon at 21 Place Vendôme in Paris. The brand's products are also distributed through its online store.

Schiaparelli shop at Harrods, London. Photo credit: Shaun James Cox

Schiaparelli moves to Harrods

In this first UK shop, Schiaparelli will offer a wide selection of ready-to-wear pieces as well as the best-selling items from its leather goods line: the Secret and Face bags. The shop will feature accessories, including its iconic jewellery, whose playful designs are reminiscent of the brand's artistic DNA - founder Elsa Schiaparelli is known to have collaborated with many artists such as Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso.

Daniel Roseberry was inspired by the label's creative heritage, with references to Jean Michel Frank, Alberto Giacometti and Salvador Dali. Already open, the boutique welcomes its customers in a couture salon setting, with sofa, carpet, coffee table and precious details.

Schiaparelli shop at Harrods, London. Photo credit: Shaun James Cox

Delphine Bellini, CEO of Schiaparelli, said: "Harrods' unique position in the luxury world makes it the ideal destination for our first UK shop. Our shared sense of ultimate luxury, customer experience and the power of fantasy makes this an exciting partnership. We look forward to immersing Harrods customers in the world of Schiaparelli ready-to-wear.”

Schiaparelli shop at Harrods, London. Photo credit: Shaun James Cox

Schiaparelli shop at Harrods, London. Photo credit: Shaun James Cox

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.