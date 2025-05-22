In Pictures: TFG London opens largest multibrand flagship at Liverpool One

TFG London, the parent company of Hobbs, Phase Eight and Whistles, has opened what it says is its biggest multibrand flagship store.

The 12,000 square foot space, which is located at Liverpool One, features all of its fashion brands alongside a homeware department from Inside Story.

Next to branded products – from event dressing and bridal to workwear and staples – the store will also house a luxury styling suite for event shoppers.

In a release shared by Liverpool One landlord Landsec, TFG’s global retail director, Caraline Money, said: “Hobbs, Phase Eight, Whistles and Inside Story have officially made their return to Liverpool, and we’ve done it in style.

“Liverpool One is the ideal home for us to bring together these brands under one roof in our biggest store yet, sporting prominent showcase units, high calibre company, and a vast, loyal customer base.”

TFG London, Liverpool One. Credits: TFG London, Liverpool One.

