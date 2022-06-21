In Pictures: Vero Moda unveils new store concept

Vero Moda has implemented a new shop concept, its parent company Bestseller reported on LinkedIn and a spokesperson for the brand confirmed to FashionUnited. The intention is that the new concept will be rolled out to the thousands of stores operated by the Danish brand over a short period of time.

It has been quite some time since Vero Moda's shop concept has been updated. Many more colours have been implemented into the new concept, a vast contrast to the traditional white concept that the brand has been using for years. Retail partner and property manager Hauke Anshlag called the new concept “fresh and inspiring”.

Not only is the look and colour scheme of the shop different, but other materials have been chosen as well. For example, the hangers are made from recycled textiles, the mannequins are produced using recycled paper fibres and the stands are made from recycled plastic waste. This should all contribute to a “cool aesthetic made for a sustainable future”, Bestseller said in the post.

Take a digital look at the new Vero Moda shop concept in the images below.

The new retail concept of Vero Moda, image via PR Bestseller

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.