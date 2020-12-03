In Pictures: Zara debuts new global concept store

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Zara has opened its first new concept store in the UK at Bluewater, utilising the same design of the brand’s other global flagships in Barcelona and Dubai.

The new concept is described by the retailer as a model for its online and in-store integration and features a dedicated personal shopper area, Automated Collection Point (ACP), at which customers can pick-up online orders using QR codes or PINs provided at the time of ordering online, as well as self-service and dedicate refund tills to ensure the experience is as seamless as possible.

Situated on Bluewater’s upper Guildhall, the 37,000 square foot store is double the size of Zara’s previous store in the shopping centre and houses the brand’s full ranges for men, women and children over two floors.

In addition, the upper level includes a mezzanine featuring Zara Home.

Rob Hardie, portfolio director at Landsec, co-owner and asset manager of Bluewater, said in a statement: “It is a testament to the strength and appeal of Bluewater to brands and consumers alike that Zara has chosen it as the debut location in the UK for its new global flagship concept. The store provides Bluewater’s guests with a genuine omni-channel experience that sets a precedent for the future of retail.”

Reflecting the current Covid-19 guidelines, the new Zara store has opened with a range of measures in place to ensure customers safety including one-way systems, hand sanitiser stations and safe queuing. Additional staff have also been tasked with assisting customers, complemented by Bluewater’s guest services team.

Images: courtesy of Bluewater