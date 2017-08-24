Independent Amsterdam: Gekaapt

FashionUnited have brought together a selection of the best independent stores in the city to discuss, once a week - the place that self sustaining stores have found amongst the ever changing retail industry.

Starting in the Dutch capital, Independent Amsterdam will visit retailers, hearing from founders and employers about their inspiration and plans for the future.

Gekaapt, or Hijacked in English, is a spacious new concept store based in the west of Amsterdam. Offering a large selection of gifts, clothing, accessories, design, art, jewelry, shoes, plants, furniture, food and body care products, along with a unique opportunity for upcoming brands and their owners.

Work like a captain, play like a pirate

Started by combining two brands, Rick Ruijter from Brût Amsterdam as well as Aanyoung Yeh and Jan Swinkels from Doing Goods launched Gekaapt as pop-up store in 2013, focussing on creating a unique business for young entrepreneurs.

The new store is the first solid address for Gekaapt, following eight pop-up stores spread throughout Amsterdam over the past four years.

The space, which houses more than 24 brands currently, is unique in the fact each brand has a small retail area and founders help out in the shop. This allows the store to function without having to buy and order products.

It also gives customers an opportunity to speak to the owners, “people are very interested in story behind the product and the brand” Natali Salvaggio, owner of Gekaapt told FashionUnited.

Salvaggio took over Gekaapt when it opened in July, following her two year role in the pop-up stores with her interiors brand; Hunting the Pretty.

Now in a solid location, Gekaapt are able to be a little more adventurous with the interior. Salvaggio says: “the layout is a little more mature, we’ve bought furniture and painted some areas,” they also have wallpaper, and plan to create a flower installation on the ceiling, “the store is still the original young entrepreneurs base though.”

Jewellery and Interior brand, AEVA also helped with the interior, picking out materials and colours for the store. To keep the concept store fresh, Salvaggio says “we want to change the layout every six weeks, we have some crazy things planned for the future.”

The interesting store attracts mostly locals of the area, who give a good response, often saying ‘finally, thank you!’ about the store opening.

“We want to inspire our customers with new products, and the store itself,” Salvaggio continues. Gekaapt has a large variety of brands, and aims to “steer clear from offering brands that are too similar,” giving each brand an equal chance at selling their products.

Though the store itself is an important part of the Gekaapt brand, Salvaggio confirms that an online store is in the making. “I think we have a lot of fans and people know what we offer, so it’s convenient. It’s how our generation works at the moment, I think if you don’t have [an online store], then you are missing a trick.” A progressive outlook compared to other independent stores, who do not want to give online a chance at all.

Future plans for Gekaapt include; attracting more brands, preferably artwork and nice stationery. Salvaggio would also like to organise events in the store, fairs along the street, parties and perhaps movie nights.

Gekaapt will have an official opening party on September 23.

Retail is difficult, it’s hard to judge which way the consumer is going - there are many stores that are struggling. I’m not saying this is the winning concept, but it’s been going well for the past four years.” Salvaggio concludes.

Gekaapt can be found at Kinkerstraat 32, 1053 GD and online at gekaapt.nl.

Photos courtesy of Gekaapt

