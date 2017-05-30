Independent fashion brand Verb opens at Flemingate

Verb, a new independent fashion brand, has opened at Flemingate in Beverley, offering contemporary menswear and womenswear clothing and shoes.

Founded by Lee Wardell, who has 35 years of retail experience, the indie store has taken a 1,550 square foot unit adjacent to fellow independent retailer and jeweller, Guest and Philips.

Verb will showcase menswear brands including Florentino, Gibson London, Pearly King, Brooks Taverner, Mac Jeans, Alberto Jeans, and Goodwin Smith Shoes, alongside an expanding range of womenswear.

Commenting on the opening, Wardell said: “Beverley is a lovely place and we’re in a great location at Flemingate for customers to park and have a relaxing shopping experience combined with something to eat or drink at one of the centre’s great cafes or restaurants.

“Our highly-trained staff will offer expert guidance and advice to customers who are looking for excellent product knowledge, high-end service and an independent shopping experience.”

David Donkin, property Director at Wykeland Group, said: “We’re delighted that Verb has opened at Flemingate. Lee brings his extensive knowledge and experience in mens retail to the centre, together with leading brands of menswear and womenswear.

“Verb will give customers a taste of something out of the ordinary which will complement Flemingate’s strong fashion offering and mix of high street and independent outlets. It adds to Beverley’s ever-growing appeal as a retail destination and a great place to visit.”

Images: courtesy of Verb/Flemingate