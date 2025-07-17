Independent retailers call for government to “step up” to revitalise the UK's high streets

Independent retailers across the UK have revealed in a new survey that the government isn’t listening and doing enough to address challenges such as dwindling footfall, surging costs and decline in consumer confidence, and needs to be doing more to revitalise high street communities.

The survey of more than 250 independent retail businesses released by the Spring & Autumn Fair in partnership with SaveTheHighStreet.org reveals that even the most experienced and passionate shop owners are questioning their future, with more than 50 percent of independent retailers stating that they have considered closing their business.

The biggest challenges they face are reduced customer spending and footfall (63.4 percent), competition from online giants (57.4 percent), and rising wage and employment costs (39 percent). Other concerns include rising rent and property costs (21.1 percent), high business rates (14.7 percent), and a lack of sufficient funding for high street regeneration (22.7 percent).

When asked what would make the biggest difference to their business, independent retailers said they need the government to “step up” and offer targeted support and practical action. The most common request was for the government to increase grants or funding for small businesses (39 percent), followed by a freeze or reduction in business rates (26.7 percent).

Retailers also highlighted local improvements that would have a tangible impact on day-to-day trade, including better high street infrastructure (49.4 percent), more community-focused events to drive footfall (49.8 percent), affordable parking (46.6 percent), and stronger marketing support (76.9 percent).

Independent retailers want urgent action on business rates and investment in infrastructure

Leeds high street Credits: Unsplash by Jonny Gios

Soraya Gadelrab, event director at Spring & Autumn Fair, said in a statement: “This data shows how much independent retailers are struggling – but also how much they matter.

“The high street is more than a place to shop. It’s a space for connection, culture, and community. If we want thriving towns, we must start by backing the businesses that hold them together.”

Spring & Autumn Fair and SaveTheHighStreet.org are urging policymakers to implement immediate practical steps to ease the burden on small businesses, including urgent action on business rates, targeted funding, and investment in infrastructure that helps footfall grow again.

“Without meaningful support, the cost of inaction will be measured not just in closed shops, but in lost communities. The future of Britain’s high streets depends on swift, coordinated efforts from government, industry, and communities alike,” added the Spring & Autumn Fair and SaveTheHighStreet.org.

Alex Schlagman, founding partner of SaveTheHighStreet.org, added: “These findings reveal just how critical it is to remove the barriers holding small retailers back. Through smarter support, local partnerships, and focused innovation, we can level the playing field and ensure independent businesses thrive in a changing world.”