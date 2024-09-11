India's Reliance Retail partners with Delta Galil

Indian retailer Reliance Retail and Delta Galil, manufacturer and marketer of intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel have announced a 50/50 strategic partnership in India.

The company said in a release that through this partnership Delta Galil plans to expand its footprint in the growing Indian market, offering its portfolio of intimate apparel and activewear brands across retail, wholesale and digital channels. Through the collaboration, Delta Galil will also support the joint venture, which will design and manufacture products for Reliance’s own brands.

Welcoming Delta Galil as a key strategic partner into the Reliance Retail portfolio, V Subramaniam, managing director, Reliance Retail Ventures, stated: “Together, we are poised to elevate the consumer offerings in the intimate apparel and activewear segments across our retail platforms.”

“This collaboration will allow us to combine our product design, innovation and manufacturing prowess with Reliance Retail’s extensive retail network and distribution reach, paving the way for accelerated growth of the intimate apparel and activewear categories throughout the country,” added Delta Galil’s CEO, Isaac Dabah.

The statement further said that the joint venture will enable Reliance Retail to tap into Delta Galil’s deep industry expertise and innovation capabilities in intimate apparel and activewear, key product categories that are poised to grow significantly in the Indian market.