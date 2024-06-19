Inditex to open new stores in Bluewater and St David’s shopping centres

Spanish retail group Inditex has signed three store deals with landlord Landsec in two of its prime retail destinations – Bluewater in Kent and St David's in Cardiff.

The move will see fashion chain Pull & Bear open its first store in Wales in St David’s, where the brand has secured an 8,500-square-foot unit across two floors.

The group will also open a 10,000-square-foot Pull & Bear store and a 10,000-square-foot Bershka at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

This is in addition to its previously announced news that it would open a 46,000-square-foot flagship Zara store at Trinity Leeds later this summer as it upsizes and relocates into the centre from elsewhere in the city.

Pablo Sueiras, head of brand account management at Landsec, said in a statement: “We enable brands to grow their reach with their target customers by partnering with them across our UK-wide portfolio of prime retail destinations.

“Our strong fashion performance will now be bolstered by more of Inditex’s world-class, experience-led stores.”