Inditex to sell all its brands online by 2020

Inditex Chairman and CEO Pablo Isla during a meeting with journalists in Milan to mark the reopening of the global Zara flagship on Corso Vittorio Emanuele, announced that all of Inditex’s brands will be available to purchase online anywhere in the world by 2020.

"We want to make our fashion collections available to all our customers, wherever they are in the world," said Pablo Isla, adding, "even in those markets which do not currently have our bricks-and-mortar stores”.

Isla also added that all of the Group's brands will adopt the integrated stock management system by 2020 in all the countries in which there is a physical store presence to fulfil online customer orders with store inventory. To date, integrated stock management is in place in Zara stores in 25 markets, including Spain, France, Italy, China, the US, the UK and Mexico. Inditex currently has stores in 96 markets and operates online in 49 markets.

By 2020, Inditex also plans to have all of its stores around the world operating under its eco-efficiency plan, which delivers energy and water savings of 20 percent and up to 50 percent compared with conventional stores, respectively. The company said that this plan has already been implemented in 80 percent of Inditex's stores, including 100 percent of its stores in China, and is on schedule for full deployment by 2020.

Picture:Inditex media gallery