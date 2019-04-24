Indochino announces Australian expansion

Made-to-measure menswear brand Indochino has commenced operations in Australia today. The Canadian label's revolutionary custom retail format will now be available throughout the country via e-commerce.

As with Indochino's existing markets, Australian shoppers will be able to create an online profile using their own measurements that they can take with the aid of a video guide measured, before creating custom suiting or casual wear.

Indochino was founded on a mission of providing men a custom wardrobe option at an affordable price point. Prices in Australia start at 119 AUD for shirts and chinos and 599 AUD for suits.

"As a former resident of Sydney, I'm thrilled to bring INDOCHINO clothing to Australian shores, as the country and its people hold a special place in my heart," said Drew Green, the brand's president and CEO, said in a statement.